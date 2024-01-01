Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 GMC ACADIA SLT AWD comes in excellent condition, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new..... Equipped with Backup Camera, Leather interior, Power Sunroof, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to March 2024 in GM Store...Service records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2012 GMC Acadia

102,371 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1727971912
  2. 1727971912
  3. 1727971912
  4. 1727971912
  5. 1727971912
  6. 1727971912
  7. 1727971912
  8. 1727971912
  9. 1727971912
  10. 1727971912
  11. 1727971912
  12. 1727971912
  13. 1727971912
  14. 1727971912
  15. 1727971912
  16. 1727971912
  17. 1727971912
  18. 1727971912
  19. 1727971912
  20. 1727971912
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,371KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVRED6CJ119393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 119393
  • Mileage 102,371 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC ACADIA SLT AWD comes in excellent condition, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new..... Equipped with Backup Camera, Leather interior, Power Sunroof, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to March 2024 in GM Store...Service records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT1 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 GMC Acadia SLT1 102,371 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Hyundai Veloster SE 147,317 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 138,573 KM $11,780 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Acadia