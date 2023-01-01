$6,400+ tax & licensing
647-785-9897
2012 Hyundai Elantra
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD, BLUETOOTH
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,400
- Listing ID: 9563689
- Stock #: 0870
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE0CH120870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,774 KM
Vehicle Description
V4 1.8L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Vehicle Features
