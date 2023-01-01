2012 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,400 + taxes & licensing 2 3 4 , 7 7 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563689

9563689 Stock #: 0870

0870 VIN: 5NPDH4AE0CH120870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 234,774 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Safety Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.