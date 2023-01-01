Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

234,774 KM

Details Description Features

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD, BLUETOOTH

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD, BLUETOOTH

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

234,774KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563689
  • Stock #: 0870
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0CH120870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,774 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 1.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

