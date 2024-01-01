Menu
<p><br><span><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705781535019_589573401911677 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD Silver On Gray Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span><span> Front</span> Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<span> </span></span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready <span></span><span> </span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys  <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> Sunroof <span></span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> </span></p><p><br></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 132,992 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mUWT2BrxsfV/+N7mT5UWO4lJmIWwatSN>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mUWT2BrxsfV/+N7mT5UWO4lJmIWwatSN</a></strong></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

132,992 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,992KM
Used
VIN 5XYZG4AG2CG159333

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,992 KM

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD Silver On Gray Leather Interior 

 3.5L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Proximity Keys   Alloy Wheels  Sunroof  Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 132,992 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mUWT2BrxsfV/+N7mT5UWO4lJmIWwatSN



Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour door handles
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
outside temp display
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level

Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
P235/60R18 all season tires
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks

Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows

Clock

check engine

Roof mounted micro antenna

coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
pinch protection
load limiters
fuel level
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
door courtesy
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
(1) rear of centre console
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body colour grille w/chrome surround
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
rear tailgate
trip distance
(2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe