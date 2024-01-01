$10,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,992 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD Silver On Gray Leather Interior
3.5L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Sunroof Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 132,992 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mUWT2BrxsfV/+N7mT5UWO4lJmIWwatSN
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997