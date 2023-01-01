Menu
2012 Infiniti G Sedan

181,257 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Infiniti G Sedan

2012 Infiniti G Sedan

25x AWD

2012 Infiniti G Sedan

25x AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,257KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10189056
  Stock #: 110-3255
  VIN: JN1DV6AR8CM860473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Infiniti G25x AWD Silver on Black Leather Interior

2.5L V6  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Push Start Button  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Alloy Wheels  CD Player  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 181,257 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5GS9cBZFCNEHbXXSsgX91JEtMno3irT

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
12V pwr outlet
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Driver/passenger assist handles
Heated Front Bucket Seats
instrument panel
Dome lamp
Rear seat heater vents
Lockable glove box w/lamp
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
(2) rear seat coat hooks
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Trunk illumination
HomeLink universal transceiver
Dual front map lights
Dual front seatback pockets
Dual rear reading lamps
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder
Infiniti signature analog clock
Remote opening of all windows via Intelligent key
Aluminum Infiniti kick plates (front & rear)
Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps
Leather shift knob w/metallic finish
Tilt meter cluster (linked w/steering column)
8-way pwr front passenger seat
Front door pockets w/bottleholders
Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down for all windows
(4) trunk cargo hooks
Pwr trunk release w/cancellation switch in glove box
Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through & cupholders

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Emergency inside trunk release
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger knee bolsters
Rearview monitor
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints
LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children system
Slide-away brake assembly
Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Integrated front fog lights
LED tail lamps
High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps
Body color folding pwr heated mirrors

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bar
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
Front & rear tow hook
Gas-type hood struts

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system

Additional Features

Armrest
fuel level
water temp
storage compartment
doors
8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS
P225/55VR17 all-season tires
Vehicle-speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function
Chrome trunk finisher
2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Twin Trip Odometer
INFINITI advanced air bag system (AABS) w/dual-stage front air bags
seat belt sensors & occupant sensor
Front center console -inc: (2) cupholders
Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer
Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching
drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC)
7 vehicle information display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

