2012 Infiniti G Sedan

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 2 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189056

10189056 Stock #: 110-3255

110-3255 VIN: JN1DV6AR8CM860473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,257 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer XM SATELLITE RADIO Rear window defroster w/timer Tilt/telescopic steering column 12V pwr outlet Front/rear carpeted floor mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Driver/passenger assist handles Heated Front Bucket Seats instrument panel Dome lamp Rear seat heater vents Lockable glove box w/lamp Bluetooth hands-free phone system (2) rear seat coat hooks Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Trunk illumination HomeLink universal transceiver Dual front map lights Dual front seatback pockets Dual rear reading lamps Overhead console w/sunglasses holder Infiniti signature analog clock Remote opening of all windows via Intelligent key Aluminum Infiniti kick plates (front & rear) Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps Leather shift knob w/metallic finish Tilt meter cluster (linked w/steering column) 8-way pwr front passenger seat Front door pockets w/bottleholders Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down for all windows (4) trunk cargo hooks Pwr trunk release w/cancellation switch in glove box Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through & cupholders Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Emergency inside trunk release 3-point safety belts for all seating positions Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Driver/front passenger knee bolsters Rearview monitor Front seat mounted side-impact airbags Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children system Slide-away brake assembly Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Integrated front fog lights LED tail lamps High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps Body color folding pwr heated mirrors Mechanical Battery Saver Independent multi-link rear suspension Front & rear stabilizer bar Double wishbone front suspension 4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode Front & rear tow hook Gas-type hood struts Media / Nav / Comm Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system Additional Features Armrest fuel level water temp storage compartment doors 8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar 17 ALUMINUM WHEELS P225/55VR17 all-season tires Vehicle-speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function Chrome trunk finisher 2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Twin Trip Odometer INFINITI advanced air bag system (AABS) w/dual-stage front air bags seat belt sensors & occupant sensor Front center console -inc: (2) cupholders Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console 7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC) 7 vehicle information display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.