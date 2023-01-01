$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti G Sedan
25x AWD
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 10189056
- Stock #: 110-3255
- VIN: JN1DV6AR8CM860473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Infiniti G25x AWD Silver on Black Leather Interior
2.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Push Start Button Backup Camera Backup Sensors Alloy Wheels CD Player
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 181,257 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5GS9cBZFCNEHbXXSsgX91JEtMno3irT
Vehicle Features
