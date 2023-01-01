Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

120,357 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic

2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,357KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10545318
  Stock #: 110-3286
  VIN: WMWSU3C58CT258434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3286
  • Mileage 120,357 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mini Cooper Silver On Black Leather Interior

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Automatic  Push Start Engine  A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 120,357 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z8EWvRoWjeSeI92W103ckO5dgcJiRtTx


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Engine start/stop button
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
SMART airbag deployment system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns
3-point safety belts for all seats

Interior

Trip Computer
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Luggage compartment light
Front dome light
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Luggage compartment tie down eyes
Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear wiper w/washer
Chrome-plated grille
Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
Chrome-plated tailgate handle
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
trap release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

