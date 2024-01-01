$10,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
S
2012 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
107,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT5CW265664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 265664
- Mileage 107,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue S comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new...comes with 2 sets of tires winter & all season...fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
2012 Nissan Rogue