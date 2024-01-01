Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue S comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new...comes with 2 sets of tires winter & all season...fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

2012 Nissan Rogue

107,253 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

S

2012 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT5CW265664

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 265664
  • Mileage 107,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Rogue S comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new...comes with 2 sets of tires winter & all season...fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2012 Nissan Rogue