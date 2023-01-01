2013 Chevrolet Cruze

$10,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 6 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546953

10546953 Stock #: 110-3330

110-3330 VIN: 1G1PE5SB3D7322827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,681 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Front Reading Lights oil life monitor Electronic immobilizer Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings Articulating centre armrest manual reclining seatbacks Mechanical Front Wheel Drive 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission) Media / Nav / Comm antenna Power Options Power Windows Tinted Seating Rear Seat Comfort Climate Control HEATED Safety Airbags Child security electronic rear door locks Trunk entrapment release Exterior Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench Additional Features Steering Side Turbocharged DOHC Rear Window LOWERED Chrome battery door handles storage fuel range average fuel consumption alternator Digital Speedometer POWER OUTLETS body-colour MIRRORS ENGINE seatbelts headlamps Front MFI steering column instantaneous fuel consumption 4 Cyl Theft Deterrent Lighting Console floor Instrumentation ROOF MOUNTED Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions average vehicle speed 1.4L 130 amps 3-point front and rear 6-way manual front passenger 60/40 split-folding Acoustics package Chassis front Chassis rear Chassis sport Defogger Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers Glass Heater ducts MacPherson strut-type Mouldings Seat storage back pocket Seating Windshield wipers and washers body colour compound crank dome with theatre dimming driver and front passenger dual cup holders and storage front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts) front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning front passenger front sliding armrest halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel head curtain for outboard seating positions includes rundown protection internal knee maintenance free manual day/night manual tilt and telescopic adjustable manual-folding rear passenger short shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear solar ray speedometer in kilometres and miles upper body side upper dash Electric Mirror power adjustable rearview variable intermittent heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.