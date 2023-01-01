Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

162,681 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

4DR SDN LT TURBO W/1SB

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

162,681KM
Used
  • Stock #: 110-3330
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB3D7322827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,681 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo White on Black Leather Interior

 1.4L  V4  Turbo  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Power Driver Seat  Bluetooth  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 162,681 KM ***



CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PkXcWAWHl%2B4YbFV1hXEc3Nif4rSY4ssB

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Front Reading Lights
oil life monitor
Electronic immobilizer
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings
Articulating centre armrest
manual reclining seatbacks

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Seating

Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Safety

Airbags
Child security electronic rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release

Exterior

Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench

Additional Features

Steering
Side
Turbocharged
DOHC
Rear Window
LOWERED
Chrome
battery
door handles
storage
fuel range
average fuel consumption
alternator
Digital Speedometer
POWER OUTLETS
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
Front
MFI
steering column
instantaneous fuel consumption
4 Cyl
Theft Deterrent
Lighting
Console floor
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
average vehicle speed
1.4L
130 amps
3-point front and rear
6-way manual front passenger
60/40 split-folding
Acoustics package
Chassis front
Chassis rear
Chassis sport
Defogger
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers
Glass
Heater ducts
MacPherson strut-type
Mouldings
Seat storage back pocket
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
compound crank
dome with theatre dimming
driver and front passenger
dual cup holders and storage
front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
front passenger
front sliding armrest
halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
head curtain for outboard seating positions
includes rundown protection
internal
knee
maintenance free
manual day/night
manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
manual-folding
rear passenger
short
shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
solar ray
speedometer in kilometres and miles
upper body side
upper dash
Electric
Mirror
power adjustable
rearview
variable intermittent
heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

