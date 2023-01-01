$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
4DR SDN LT TURBO W/1SB
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10546953
- Stock #: 110-3330
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB3D7322827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,681 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo White on Black Leather Interior
1.4L V4 Turbo Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Driver Seat Bluetooth Heated Front Seats Power Options Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 162,681 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PkXcWAWHl%2B4YbFV1hXEc3Nif4rSY4ssB
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Power Options
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.