$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe Baker Street Edition
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe Baker Street Edition
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3471
- Mileage 75,842 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mini Cooper Baker Street Edition Gray On Black Interior
1.6L Front Wheel Drive Standard Push Start Engine A/C Heated Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 75,842 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmS9gl+BdjONA/onvJg1TNPJuYv3OEVn
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997