Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br></p><p><span><span><strong>2013 Mini Cooper Baker Street Edition Gray On Black Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>1.6L </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span><span> Standard</span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711055751485_9487900548817081 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready </span><span><span></span><span> </span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 75,842 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmS9gl+BdjONA/onvJg1TNPJuYv3OEVn>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmS9gl+BdjONA/onvJg1TNPJuYv3OEVn</a></strong></span></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 MINI Cooper

75,842 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Baker Street Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Baker Street Edition

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 11101256
  2. 11101256
  3. 11101256
  4. 11101256
  5. 11101256
  6. 11101256
  7. 11101256
  8. 11101256
  9. 11101256
  10. 11101256
  11. 11101256
  12. 11101256
  13. 11101256
  14. 11101256
  15. 11101256
  16. 11101256
  17. 11101256
  18. 11101256
  19. 11101256
  20. 11101256
  21. 11101256
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,842KM
Used
VIN WMWSU3C51DT374351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3471
  • Mileage 75,842 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Mini Cooper Baker Street Edition Gray On Black Interior

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Standard  Push Start Engine  A/C  Heated Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 75,842 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmS9gl+BdjONA/onvJg1TNPJuYv3OEVn



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Engine start/stop button
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
SMART airbag deployment system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Twin horns
3-point safety belts for all seats
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor
Front/rear head airbags w/advanced head protection system (AHPS)

Interior

Trip Computer
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Luggage compartment light
Velour floor mats
Front dome light
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Fine white silver interior trim
Luggage compartment tie down eyes
Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation
Carbon black interior colour

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear wiper w/washer
Chrome-plated grille
Black side air inlets -inc: orange indicators
Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
Chrome-plated tailgate handle
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Sport leather steering wheel -inc: multi-function controls w/cruise control
Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
trap release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD 139,444 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S 112,428 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 234,312 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper