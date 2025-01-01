$10,580+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$10,580
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,538KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGGC1D3285474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 85474
- Mileage 172,538 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Power sunroof, Power Seats,heated seats, heated mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Subaru Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
