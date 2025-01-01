Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Power sunroof, Power Seats,heated seats, heated mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Subaru Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  </div>

2013 Subaru Outback

172,538 KM

Details Description Features

$10,580

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12641679

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1749849469
  2. 1749849469
  3. 1749849469
  4. 1749849469
  5. 1749849469
  6. 1749849469
  7. 1749849469
  8. 1749849469
  9. 1749849469
  10. 1749849469
  11. 1749849469
  12. 1749849469
  13. 1749849469
  14. 1749849469
  15. 1749849469
  16. 1749849469
  17. 1749849469
  18. 1749849469
  19. 1749849469
  20. 1749849469
  21. 1749849469
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$10,580

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,538KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGGC1D3285474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 85474
  • Mileage 172,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Power sunroof, Power Seats,heated seats, heated mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Subaru Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 132,528 KM $11,280 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 172,538 KM $10,580 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Honda Fit Sport 155,308 KM $10,980 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,580

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2013 Subaru Outback