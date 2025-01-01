Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Wow!!!! Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!! will be hard pressed trying to find another one this nice!!!! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!!!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Limited Edition,loaded with options like p.moonroof, touch screen navigation,leather heated seats,steering wheel controls,Bluetooth,traction control,premium Harman Kardon sound system,dual zone auto climate control and much more, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </div>

2013 Subaru Outback

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13174100

2013 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1763055132
  2. 1763055132
  3. 1763055132
  4. 1763055132
  5. 1763055132
  6. 1763055132
  7. 1763055132
  8. 1763055132
  9. 1763055132
  10. 1763055132
  11. 1763055132
  12. 1763055132
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!! Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!! will be hard pressed trying to find another one this nice!!!! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!!!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Limited Edition,loaded with options like p.moonroof, touch screen navigation,leather heated seats,steering wheel controls,Bluetooth,traction control,premium Harman Kardon sound system,dual zone auto climate control and much more, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Motors

Used 2012 Volvo XC60 AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Volvo XC60 AWD 128,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKX for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Lincoln MKX 159,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Kia Soul 4U 182,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-994-XXXX

(click to show)

416-994-8267

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2013 Subaru Outback