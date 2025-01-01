$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! Absolutely no disappointments here!!!!! will be hard pressed trying to find another one this nice!!!! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!!!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Limited Edition,loaded with options like p.moonroof, touch screen navigation,leather heated seats,steering wheel controls,Bluetooth,traction control,premium Harman Kardon sound system,dual zone auto climate control and much more, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
2013 Subaru Outback