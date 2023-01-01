Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

145,578 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

145,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234700
  • Stock #: 269400
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK8E6269400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,578 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Equipped with  power seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Chevrolet Store........ Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 131,537 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Cou...
 132,517 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Cla...
 135,381 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

