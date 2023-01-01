$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,947 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline+ Black On Black Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Power Options Bluetooth Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 183,947 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2Bh02pAErKUnQlT5QcltOQGC5lanFJInQ
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
