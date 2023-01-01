Menu
<p><p><span><strong>2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline+ Black On Black Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Automatic <span></span><span> </span>A/C</span><span><span> <span></span> </span>Power Options</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth</span><span> </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 183,947 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2Bh02pAErKUnQlT5QcltOQGC5lanFJInQ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2Bh02pAErKUnQlT5QcltOQGC5lanFJInQ</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1703711902019_2238545018832634 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

183,947 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,947KM
Used
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9EM361134

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,947 KM

2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline+ Black On Black Interior 

 2.0L  Front Wheel Drive  Automatic  A/C  Power Options  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 183,947 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2Bh02pAErKUnQlT5QcltOQGC5lanFJInQ


Cruise Control
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L
Security System Pre-Wiring
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

odometer
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 6J x 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Cover

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Volkswagen Jetta