$10,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2015 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD SEL!!! CleanCarfaxhistoryNOACCIDENTS!!!
! Fully loaded including Panoramic moonroof, leather interior, navigation, back-up camera and much more!!!drives like new, Sold certified, warranties and financing are available O.A.C sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!
! Fully loaded including Panoramic moonroof, leather interior, navigation, back-up camera and much more!!!drives like new, Sold certified, warranties and financing are available O.A.C sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Motors
2012 Volvo XC60 AWD 128,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKX 159,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 4U 182,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email Swift Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-994-XXXX(click to show)
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Swift Motors
416-994-8267
2015 Ford Edge