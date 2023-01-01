Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi Q5

182,716 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9935510
  2. 9935510
  3. 9935510
  4. 9935510
  5. 9935510
  6. 9935510
  7. 9935510
  8. 9935510
  9. 9935510
  10. 9935510
  11. 9935510
  12. 9935510
  13. 9935510
  14. 9935510
  15. 9935510
  16. 9935510
  17. 9935510
  18. 9935510
  19. 9935510
  20. 9935510
  21. 9935510
  22. 9935510
  23. 9935510
  24. 9935510
  25. 9935510
  26. 9935510
  27. 9935510
  28. 9935510
  29. 9935510
  30. 9935510
  31. 9935510
  32. 9935510
  33. 9935510
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935510
  • Stock #: 110-3215
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP0GA029000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3215
  • Mileage 182,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 187,493 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 146,342 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE H...
 155,101 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory