Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2016 Jeep Compass Sport AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Power Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...          </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>   </div>

2016 Jeep Compass

99,357 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
12818305

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1753975359
  2. 1753975359
  3. 1753975359
  4. 1753975359
  5. 1753975359
  6. 1753975359
  7. 1753975359
  8. 1753975359
  9. 1753975359
  10. 1753975359
  11. 1753975359
  12. 1753975359
  13. 1753975359
  14. 1753975359
  15. 1753975359
  16. 1753975359
  17. 1753975359
  18. 1753975359
  19. 1753975359
  20. 1753975359
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,357KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB9GD771120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 71120
  • Mileage 99,357 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Compass Sport AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Power Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...          


   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Premium for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2018 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 158,643 KM $15,580 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Honda Fit Sport 155,308 KM $10,580 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring 148,288 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2016 Jeep Compass