2016 Jeep Compass Sport AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Remote starter, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton......

2016 Jeep Compass

98,572 KM

$14,580

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

12968394

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,580

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,572KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB6GD578990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 78990
  • Mileage 98,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Compass Sport AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Remote starter, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...            
 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
$14,580

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2016 Jeep Compass