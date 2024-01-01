$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,769 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 FWD Gray On Black Interior
2.5L I4 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Push Start Engine Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 138,769 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rUE6bBLJpczjexVm3ezNfdp1CSMV1Qxs
Vehicle Features
AutoBerry Canada
