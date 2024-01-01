Menu
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 FWD Gray On Black Interior

2.5L I4 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Push Start Engine Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 138,769 KM ***

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

138,769KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP6GN310360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,769 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
71.9 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Splash Guards

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
2016 Nissan Altima