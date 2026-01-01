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<p><span><strong>2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD Black On Gray <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1777394994234_47729449275423697 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span><span></span> 7<span> </span>Passenger <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Climate Control </span><span></span><span> Power Seats <span></span></span><span> Power Options </span><span><span></span> Push Start<span> </span><span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats<span> <span></span> </span>Backup Camera</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Parking Sensors<span> </span><span></span> Navigation <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> Bluetooth </span><span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Proximity Keys </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER *** </strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 238,129 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m3ghhSp4M0aKGjvDjcgH5fAuDGjGyY8u>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m3ghhSp4M0aKGjvDjcgH5fAuDGjGyY8u</a></strong></span></p><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Ford Explorer

238,129 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14006085

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,129KM
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGB34732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD Black On Gray Interior

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Three-Zone Climate Control  Power Seats  Power Options  Push Start  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation  Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Proximity Keys  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 238,129 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m3ghhSp4M0aKGjvDjcgH5fAuDGjGyY8u


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roof rack side rails
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
794 kgs (6
160 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Ford Explorer