$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,129 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD Black On Gray Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Auto A/C Three-Zone Climate Control Power Seats Power Options Push Start Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Proximity Keys Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 238,129 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m3ghhSp4M0aKGjvDjcgH5fAuDGjGyY8u
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-265-9997