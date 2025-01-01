Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>WOW!!!! 91,000 Original kms!!!! And AWD!!! Clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!</div><div><br></div><div>Looks and drives like new!!! Loaded with options like AWD,back-up camera, alloy wheels,steering wheel controls,power.seats and more,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </div>

2017 GMC Terrain

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13189064

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1763505657
  2. 1763505657
  3. 1763505657
  4. 1763505657
  5. 1763505657
  6. 1763505657
  7. 1763505657
  8. 1763505657
  9. 1763505657
  10. 1763505657
  11. 1763505657
  12. 1763505657
  13. 1763505657
  14. 1763505657
  15. 1763505657
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!!! 91,000 Original kms!!!! And AWD!!! Clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Looks and drives like new!!! Loaded with options like AWD,back-up camera, alloy wheels,steering wheel controls,power.seats and more,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Motors

Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 91,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury Package for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury Package 171,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 159,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-994-XXXX

(click to show)

416-994-8267

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2017 GMC Terrain