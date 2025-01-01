$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!!! 91,000 Original kms!!!! And AWD!!! Clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Looks and drives like new!!! Loaded with options like AWD,back-up camera, alloy wheels,steering wheel controls,power.seats and more,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
2017 GMC Terrain