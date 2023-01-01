$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2017 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 3dr HB
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10621536
- Stock #: 110-3350
- VIN: WMWXP5C58H2D16048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3350
- Mileage 117,583 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop Gold On Black Leather Interior
1.5L Front Wheel Drive Automatic Push Start Engine ECO Mode A/C Leather Interior Heated Seats Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Power Options Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 117,583 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4C2pPW5HA8xJukD7wjicdEqqwRpP7k78
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.