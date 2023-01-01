Menu
2017 MINI Cooper

117,583 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10621536
  • Stock #: 110-3350
  • VIN: WMWXP5C58H2D16048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3350
  • Mileage 117,583 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop Gold On Black Leather Interior

 1.5L  Front Wheel Drive  Automatic  Push Start Engine  ECO Mode   A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 117,583 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4C2pPW5HA8xJukD7wjicdEqqwRpP7k78


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Leather Steering Wheel

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

