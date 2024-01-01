Menu
<p><p><strong>2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span>  Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span><span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Front Seat <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span><span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Distance Sensors <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 167,714 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcosxIwXRGqToaz%2f%2f%2fWP2SKJCs83s%2fKs&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcosxIwXRGqToaz%2f%2f%2fWP2SKJCs83s%2fKs&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710017157890_25503347762114403 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

VIN 5N1DR2MM4HC685691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,714 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue On Black Interior 

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine   Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 167,714 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcosxIwXRGqToaz%2f%2f%2fWP2SKJCs83s%2fKs&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
5.58 Axle Ratio
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 3.5L DI V6

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
682 kgs (5
913 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

