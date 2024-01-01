$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,714 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue On Black Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 167,714 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcosxIwXRGqToaz%2f%2f%2fWP2SKJCs83s%2fKs&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk
Vehicle Features
