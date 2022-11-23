2018 Chevrolet Express 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 9 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9347935

9347935 Stock #: 576912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # 576912

Mileage 131,945 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.