<p><p><strong>2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring AWD Silver On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span> 2.5L <span></span><span> Auto </span><span><span></span> All Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span> A/C </span><span></span> <span>Power Driver Seat </span><span></span><span> Memory Seats </span><span></span> <span>Heated Front Seats </span><span></span> Apple Carplay <span></span> Android Auto <span></span> <span>Bluetooth <span></span></span><span> Blindspot Indicator </span><span><span></span> Forward Collision Warning </span><span><span></span> Cross Traffic Alert </span><span><span></span> Push Start Engine </span><span></span> <span>Paddle Shifter </span><span></span><span> Sunroof <span></span> Steering Wheel Controls </span><span></span><span> Back-Up Camera</span><span> </span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715358996356_9675861339768541 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span></span> <span>USB Input </span><span></span><span> Hill Decent Control </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***</strong></span></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 156,233 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: </strong><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=o4gDpkBCjr8HyTpeM66g40ng42WsTmXO&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s><strong>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=o4gDpkBCjr8HyTpeM66g40ng42WsTmXO&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</strong></a></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Subaru Outback

156,233 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,233KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDGC1J3202688

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,233 KM

2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring AWD Silver On Black Interior 

2.5L  Auto  All Wheel Drive  A/C  Power Driver Seat  Memory Seats  Heated Front Seats  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Bluetooth  Blindspot Indicator  Forward Collision Warning  Cross Traffic Alert  Push Start Engine  Paddle Shifter  Sunroof Steering Wheel Controls  Back-Up Camera  USB Input  Hill Decent Control  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,233 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=o4gDpkBCjr8HyTpeM66g40ng42WsTmXO&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s


Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Transmission shift lock
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Paddle Shifters
GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
130 kgs (4
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
steering wheel-integrated controls
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission
manual mode
X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
dual USB port/iPod control
SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8-inch high-resolution touch-screen display
6-speaker system and dual rear USB slots
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
695 lbs)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
