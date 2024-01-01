$18,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,233 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring AWD Silver On Black Interior
2.5L Auto All Wheel Drive A/C Power Driver Seat Memory Seats Heated Front Seats Apple Carplay Android Auto Bluetooth Blindspot Indicator Forward Collision Warning Cross Traffic Alert Push Start Engine Paddle Shifter Sunroof Steering Wheel Controls Back-Up Camera USB Input Hill Decent Control Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,233 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=o4gDpkBCjr8HyTpeM66g40ng42WsTmXO
