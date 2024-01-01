Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this dependable 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Elantra </strong><br /> KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>VENETIAN RED METALLIC, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.</p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

24,029 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

24,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE9GH712323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Elantra
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
VENETIAN RED METALLIC, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2016 Hyundai Elantra