2016 Hyundai Elantra
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this dependable 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
VENETIAN RED METALLIC, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
