$38,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7 Passenger
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7 Passenger
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MIDNIGHT BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Machined Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277