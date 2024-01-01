Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MIDNIGHT BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Machined Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

49,120 KM

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

49,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE8MU314799

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,120 KM

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera.

MIDNIGHT BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Machined Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

