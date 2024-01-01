Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLAR WHITE, MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic gray, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

55,231 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate w/Two-Tone Interior

2022 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate w/Two-Tone Interior

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ2NU013406

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,231 KM

Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLAR WHITE, MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic gray, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection.

Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Hyundai Elantra