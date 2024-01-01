$27,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Ultimate w/Two-Tone Interior
2022 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Ultimate w/Two-Tone Interior
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLAR WHITE, MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic gray, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection.
Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277