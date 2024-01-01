Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Feel at ease with this dependable 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

29,754 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11103878
  2. 11103878
  3. 11103878
  4. 11103878
  5. 11103878
  6. 11103878
  7. 11103878
  8. 11103878
  9. 11103878
  10. 11103878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF3NH007276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE 30,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package 16,350 KM $33,939 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 166,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz