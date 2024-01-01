Menu
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2023 Mitsubishi RVR. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/70R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

10,024 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

10,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU5PU603064

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N136050A
  • Mileage 10,024 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

