2023 Mitsubishi RVR
ES
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N136050A
- Mileage 10,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2023 Mitsubishi RVR. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/70R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
