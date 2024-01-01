Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Civic

24,811 KM

Details Features

$32,386

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 11060963
  2. 11060963
  3. 11060963
  4. 11060963
  5. 11060963
  6. 11060963
  7. 11060963
  8. 11060963
  9. 11060963
  10. 11060963
  11. 11060963
  12. 11060963
  13. 11060963
  14. 11060963
  15. 11060963
  16. 11060963
  17. 11060963
  18. 11060963
  19. 11060963
  20. 11060963
  21. 11060963
  22. 11060963
  23. 11060963
  24. 11060963
  25. 11060963
  26. 11060963
  27. 11060963
  28. 11060963
  29. 11060963
  30. 11060963
  31. 11060963
  32. 11060963
Contact Seller

$32,386

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,811KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1F90NH000897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda Civic Touring 58,301 KM $26,748 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Summerside, PE
2019 Honda CR-V LX 121,731 KM $24,896 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Summerside, PE
2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 39,150 KM $23,983 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,386

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic