Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Démarre et roule/ Probleme transmission/ change de vitesse lentement&nbsp;/ Tremble un peu sur quand hors de movement/ Defaut carrosserie&nbsp;</p>

2004 Toyota Corolla

213,299 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

  1. 11069330
  2. 11069330
  3. 11069330
  4. 11069330
  5. 11069330
  6. 11069330
  7. 11069330
  8. 11069330
  9. 11069330
  10. 11069330
  11. 11069330
  12. 11069330
  13. 11069330
  14. 11069330
Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E54C838223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Démarre et roule/ Probleme transmission/ change de vitesse lentement / Tremble un peu sur quand hors de movement/ Defaut carrosserie 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed 146,810 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Hyundai Tucson 213,874 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 177,405 KM $5,199 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Corolla