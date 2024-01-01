$2,950+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
2007 Toyota Yaris
LIFTBACK
2007 Toyota Yaris
LIFTBACK
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing
369,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDJT923075066858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bayou Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 369,400 KM
Vehicle Description
L'air climatisé est fonctionnel / Le véhicule est automatique / La mécanique est A1 / Le moin est la rouille en dessou
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Floor mats
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
2007 Toyota Yaris