<h2>L'air climatisé est fonctionnel / Le véhicule est automatique / La mécanique est A1 / Le moin est la rouille en dessou</h2>

2007 Toyota Yaris

369,400 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris

LIFTBACK

2007 Toyota Yaris

LIFTBACK

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

369,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDJT923075066858

  • Exterior Colour Bayou Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 369,400 KM

L'air climatisé est fonctionnel / Le véhicule est automatique / La mécanique est A1 / Le moin est la rouille en dessou

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Floor mats
Cargo Area Cover

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Cup Holder

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
AM-FM-CD Player

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Toyota Yaris