2008 Toyota Yaris
LIFTBACK
2008 Toyota Yaris
LIFTBACK
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
112,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923X85211605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Pas de lumiere/ démare et roule tres bien
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
