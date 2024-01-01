Menu
<p>Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau, aurais besoin de changement d'huile. </p>

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

139,205 KM

$2,250

+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

$2,250

+ taxes & licensing

139,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AL55F777417180

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,205 KM

Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau, aurais besoin de changement d'huile.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

$2,250

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt