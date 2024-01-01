$2,250+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT1
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
$2,250
+ taxes & licensing
139,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AL55F777417180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau, aurais besoin de changement d'huile.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Gatineau
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
