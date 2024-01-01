$2,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Ford Ranger
XL
2008 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
261,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYR10D88PB00416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Shadow Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 261,393 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Demarre et conduit , aucune lumiere au tableau , aurais besoin d'une nouvelle embrayage/clutch eventuellement.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Convenience
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2005 Dodge Dakota ST Quad Cab 160,907 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent 219,246 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Astra XE 189,915 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Gatineau
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Ford Ranger