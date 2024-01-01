Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Demarre et conduit , aucune lumiere au tableau , aurais besoin d'une nouvelle embrayage/clutch eventuellement.</p>

2008 Ford Ranger

261,393 KM

Details Description Features

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 11184589
  2. 11184589
  3. 11184589
  4. 11184589
  5. 11184589
  6. 11184589
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
261,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR10D88PB00416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 261,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Demarre et conduit , aucune lumiere au tableau , aurais besoin d'une nouvelle embrayage/clutch eventuellement.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Convenience

Cup Holder

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST Quad Cab for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2005 Dodge Dakota ST Quad Cab 160,907 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Hyundai Accent 219,246 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE for sale in Drummondville, QC
2008 Saturn Astra XE 189,915 KM $2,200 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Ranger