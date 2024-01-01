$2,750+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
223,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP3EN333267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Saharan Stone Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 47445
- Mileage 223,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Demarre et conduit, aurais besoin de travaux au Power Steering , fissure sur la pare-brise et verifier la suspension.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Gatineau
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Nissan Altima