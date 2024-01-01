Menu
<p>Demarre et conduit, aurais besoin de travaux au Power Steering , fissure sur la pare-brise et verifier la suspension.</p>

2014 Nissan Altima

223,667 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

223,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP3EN333267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47445
  • Mileage 223,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Demarre et conduit, aurais besoin de travaux au Power Steering , fissure sur la pare-brise et verifier la suspension.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

