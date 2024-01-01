2015 Hyundai Accent

Menu
<p>Demarre et Conduit , Petite perte d'echappement , Pare-brise cracker . lumiere arriere droite cracker. Code de check engine P0455</p>

229,185 KM

Details

GS

GS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

229,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3FU235775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triathlon Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Demarre et Conduit , Petite perte d'echappement , Pare-brise cracker . lumiere arriere droite cracker. Code de check engine P0455

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Power Options

Power Locks

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

