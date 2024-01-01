$2,400+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
229,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3FU235775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Triathlon Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Demarre et Conduit , Petite perte d'echappement , Pare-brise cracker . lumiere arriere droite cracker. Code de check engine P0455
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Power Options
Power Locks
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
