<p>Fuite d'exhaust</p><p>Moteur claque</p><p>Pare-brise craqué</p><p>Bas de caisse et aile avant rouillé percé </p><p>Freins à prévoir </p>

2012 RAM 1500

246,000 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab

2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab

Kenny U-Pull

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FP2CS190604

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Fuite d'exhaust

Moteur claque

Pare-brise craqué

Bas de caisse et aile avant rouillé percé

Freins à prévoir

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Exterior

Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saguenay

4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 RAM 1500