2012 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab
Location
Kenny U-Pull
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
844-536-6987
246,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FP2CS190604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuite d'exhaust
Moteur claque
Pare-brise craqué
Bas de caisse et aile avant rouillé percé
Freins à prévoir
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Exterior
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saguenay
4383 Rue Châteauguay, Jonquière, QC G8A 0A3
2012 RAM 1500