$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1994 BMW 7 Series
740i
1994 BMW 7 Series
740i
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
188,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAGD4325RDE68352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,086 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
CHROME BUMPERS
CARGO LIGHT
CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM
Driver Power Seat
Conventional Spare
Air w Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2012 Jeep Compass Sport 100,480 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic LX 149,704 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
1995 Volkswagen Golf GL 119,193 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1994 BMW 7 Series