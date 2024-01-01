Menu
1994 BMW 7 Series

188,086 KM

Details Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
1994 BMW 7 Series

740i

1994 BMW 7 Series

740i

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

188,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAGD4325RDE68352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,086 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

CHROME BUMPERS
CARGO LIGHT
CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM
Driver Power Seat
Conventional Spare
Air w Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1994 BMW 7 Series