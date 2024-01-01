$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 GMC Yukon
SLT2
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
232,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKFK13057J118057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,053 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Locking Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Voice Recognition
Convenience
remote auto starter
Tow Hitch Receiver
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny La Prairie
