2007 GMC Yukon

232,053 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

232,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKFK13057J118057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Locking Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Voice Recognition

Convenience

remote auto starter
Tow Hitch Receiver

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

