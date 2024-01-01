$2,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
340,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38737B514678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nimbus Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 340,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Run and drive
Voyant du tableau de bord : ABS, VSA, et défaut du composite électronique.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
dvd player
CD Changer
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor Console
Floor mats
Seating
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Split Bench Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Colour keyed bumpers
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Comfort
DUAL ZONE AIR
Rear Heat and Air
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Non-Smoker Vehicle
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Digital instrumentation
Hard spare tire cover
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Conventional Spare
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Folding Split Rr Seats
Air w Climate Control
Fold Down Rear Seat
Ovrhed Console Comp
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Fender Mud Guard
Electronic Brake Assistance
Rear Armrest Passthru
Rear Auxiliary Fan
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
2nd R Power Multi-Adjustable Seat
REAR DOOR ALERT
