<p>Run and drive </p><p>Voyant du tableau de bord : ABS, VSA, et défaut du composite électronique. </p>

2007 Honda Odyssey

340,926 KM

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

340,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38737B514678

  • Exterior Colour Nimbus Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 340,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Run and drive

Voyant du tableau de bord : ABS, VSA, et défaut du composite électronique.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
dvd player
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor Console
Floor mats

Seating

Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Split Bench Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Colour keyed bumpers

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

DUAL ZONE AIR
Rear Heat and Air

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Non-Smoker Vehicle
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Digital instrumentation
Hard spare tire cover
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Conventional Spare
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Folding Split Rr Seats
Air w Climate Control
Fold Down Rear Seat
Ovrhed Console Comp
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Fender Mud Guard
Electronic Brake Assistance
Rear Armrest Passthru
Rear Auxiliary Fan
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
2nd R Power Multi-Adjustable Seat
REAR DOOR ALERT

2007 Honda Odyssey