2008 Saturn Outlook

223,186 KM

Details Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
2008 Saturn Outlook

XE

2008 Saturn Outlook

XE

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

223,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GZER13768J119315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Saturn Outlook