$2,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Saturn Outlook
XE
2008 Saturn Outlook
XE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
223,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GZER13768J119315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,186 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 143,735 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L 174,016 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara XL-7 Touring 169,079 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Saturn Outlook