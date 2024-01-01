$3,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Smart fortwo
Pure
2008 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$3,100
+ taxes & licensing
105,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMEEJ31X38K159600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 105,635 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
run and drive
check engine on
freins a changer
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2010 Mazda CX-7 s Touring 194,411 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 311,139 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit 164,280 KM $3,750 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,100
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Smart fortwo