<p>run and drive </p><p>check engine on </p><p>freins a changer </p>

2008 Smart fortwo

105,635 KM

$3,100

+ tax & licensing
2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$3,100

+ taxes & licensing

105,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEEJ31X38K159600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,635 KM

Vehicle Description

run and drive

check engine on

freins a changer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$3,100

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Smart fortwo