2008 Volvo XC70
Cross Country 3.2L
2008 Volvo XC70
Cross Country 3.2L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
219,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4BZ982881001876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Run and drive
Perte d'exhaust
Frein arriere a changer
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Changer
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Safety
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Remote hatch release
Hard spare tire cover
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Conventional Spare
Front Power Memory Seat
Custom Tinted Glass
Removable Seating
2nd R Power Multi-Adjustable Seat
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
2008 Volvo XC70