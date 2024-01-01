Menu
<p>Run and drive </p><p>Perte d'exhaust </p><p>Frein arriere a changer </p>

2008 Volvo XC70

219,715 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo XC70

Cross Country 3.2L

2008 Volvo XC70

Cross Country 3.2L

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

219,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4BZ982881001876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Run and drive

Perte d'exhaust

Frein arriere a changer

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Remote hatch release
Hard spare tire cover
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Conventional Spare
Front Power Memory Seat
Custom Tinted Glass
Removable Seating
2nd R Power Multi-Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Volvo XC70