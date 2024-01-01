$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Audi Q5
2.0 quattro Premium
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
339,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1VFCFP6BA063136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 339,198 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Audi Q5