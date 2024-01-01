Menu
<p>frein à faire, check engine, transmission coule, fuite ligne échappement</p>

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

241,455 KM

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

241,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8GR48K07C581339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,455 KM

Vehicle Description

frein à faire, check engine, transmission coule, fuite ligne échappement

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

