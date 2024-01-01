$4,499+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Très Propre ( AUTOMATIQUE - 135 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDU45DX9U775898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 360013-SAG
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatique
135 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Toit Ouvrant
Mags de Roues
8 Bons Pneus et Roues Inclus
Antirouille et entretien toujours fait
Roule comme Neuf
Très Propre
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10621541.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
