Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2009 Hyundai Elantra Automatique 135 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Toit Ouvrant Mags de Roues 8 Bons Pneus et Roues Inclus Antirouille et entretien toujours fait Roule comme Neuf Très Propre Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10621541.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10621541.html</a>

2009 Hyundai Elantra

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Très Propre ( AUTOMATIQUE - 135 000 KM )

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Très Propre ( AUTOMATIQUE - 135 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Contact Seller

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDU45DX9U775898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 360013-SAG
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai Elantra
Automatique
135 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Toit Ouvrant
Mags de Roues

8 Bons Pneus et Roues Inclus
Antirouille et entretien toujours fait
Roule comme Neuf
Très Propre

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2009-id10621541.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan ( MANUELLE - 166 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan ( MANUELLE - 166 000 KM ) 166,000 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE ( AWD 4x4 - 166 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE ( AWD 4x4 - 166 000 KM ) 166,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS ( 136 000 KM - CUIR - TOIT PANORAMIQUE for sale in Laval, QC
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS ( 136 000 KM - CUIR - TOIT PANORAMIQUE 136,000 KM $10,899 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra