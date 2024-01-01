$2,599+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL ( AUTOMATIQUE - 165 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$2,599
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
VIN 3FAHP0JAXAR308094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318003-TI
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford Fusion SEL (4 CYLINDRES)
Automatique
165 000 KM
ROULE COMME NEUF
ROUILLE TOUT LE TOUR
VENDU TEL QUEL
PRIX NON NÉGOCIABLE
Groupe Électrique Complet
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2010-id10805143.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
2010 Ford Fusion