<p>2010 Ford Fusion SEL (4 CYLINDRES) Automatique 165 000 KM ROULE COMME NEUF ROUILLE TOUT LE TOUR VENDU TEL QUEL PRIX NON NÉGOCIABLE Groupe Électrique Complet PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2010-id10805143.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2010-id10805143.html</a>

$2,599

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

VIN 3FAHP0JAXAR308094

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318003-TI
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

ROULE COMME NEUF
ROUILLE TOUT LE TOUR
VENDU TEL QUEL
PRIX NON NÉGOCIABLE

Groupe Électrique Complet

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2010-id10805143.html

