2011 Infiniti G37

$8,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10010769

10010769 Stock #: 3130003-KZ

3130003-KZ VIN: JN1CV6AR2BM400638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3130003-KZ

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan Automatique Automatic 174 000 KM AUCUN ACCIDENT AU DOSSIER CARPROOF CARFAX *** 4x4 AWD *** Groupe Électrique complet Toit Ouvrant Intérieur en cuir Mags de roues Caméra de recul Full Équipement 2012 2013 G35 G 35 37 35x...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.