2011 Infiniti G37

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

Berline Sport 4 portes traction intégrale

2011 Infiniti G37

Berline Sport 4 portes traction intégrale

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010769
  • Stock #: 3130003-KZ
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR2BM400638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3130003-KZ
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Infiniti-G37-2011-id9678970.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan Automatique Automatic 174 000 KM AUCUN ACCIDENT AU DOSSIER CARPROOF CARFAX *** 4x4 AWD *** Groupe Électrique complet Toit Ouvrant Intérieur en cuir Mags de roues Caméra de recul Full Équipement 2012 2013 G35 G 35 37 35x...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

