Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Traction avant 4 portes SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

Traction avant 4 portes SE Plus

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 10010775
  2. 10010775
  3. 10010775
  4. 10010775
Contact Seller

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010775
  • Stock #: 390014-KZ
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB6DT722733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 390014-KZ
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Journey-2013-id9680229.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2013 Dodge Journey Automatique 185 000 KM ÉCONOMIQUE 4 CYLINDRES **** Groupe électrique Complet Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2014 Acura RDX Tract...
 153,000 KM
$15,599 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey T...
 185,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 212,000 KM
$13,899 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory