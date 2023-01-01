$6,299 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10010775

10010775 Stock #: 390014-KZ

390014-KZ VIN: 3C4PDCAB6DT722733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 390014-KZ

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2013 Dodge Journey Automatique 185 000 KM ÉCONOMIQUE 4 CYLINDRES **** Groupe électrique Complet Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.