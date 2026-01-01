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perte de muffler au niveau du flexible, rétroviseur cassé côté passager

2013 Hyundai Accent

242,290 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14295584

2013 Hyundai Accent

GS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3DU128125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,290 KM

Vehicle Description

perte de muffler au niveau du flexible, rétroviseur cassé côté passager

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Hyundai Accent